Staffers of Congressman Bruce Westerman’s Hot Springs office presented the program at July’s Chamber breakfast on Thursday, July 20th.
Three members of the Congressman’s office were on hand to explain the roles the local office plays and how they assist constituents of the Congressman.
Congressman Westerman is the current Committee Chair of the Natural Resources committee in Washington DC and serves on several other committees on The Hill. Along with the office in Hot Springs, he has offices with field staff in El Dorado, Pine Bluff, and Ozark, as well as his DC office and a campaign office. Field workers in these offices go to community events on the Congressman’s behalf and keep Westerman briefed on happenings in his district area while he serves in Washington.
Deputy District Director-Military and Vetern’s Affairs Representative David Witte explained the roles of his position to the group gathered Thursday morning in the great room at ASU Three Rivers Campus.
David says his main job is “problem solving and connecting citizens with the federal agency or office that can most help with issues they are experiencing” His work focus is military and veteran’s issues. Having spent 9 years serving in this role with the Congressman, he has learned to navigate the VA system. Being a veteran himself, he has the desire to help as many of those who have served as he can.
Witte and his team help veterans get connected and set up in the VA system and assist with making sure paperwork is filled out correctly and submitted to the right agencies. They can help veterans from all branches of service. His office is also part of the Veterans History Project. This program records veteran’s service stories and sends them to the Library of Congress to preserve the history of our military and its members. David pointed out that Scott Helberg, a local financial advisor and veteran, has recorded his service history as part of the project.
Read the full story in Wednesday's July 25 newspaper edition.