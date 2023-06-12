Community leaders and local officials who have watchful eyes on the economic outlook of Hot Spring County met together yesterday morning out at the Jones Mill Industrial Park, to witness the demolition of the huge aluminum casting conveyor belt.
The conveyor apparatus is a familiar landmark along Hwy. 70 and a remnant of an industry formerly housed in Jones Mill—a company that provided good jobs for generations of HSC families, until it began moving out of the area and on to greener pastures in the mid-1980’s.
As reported back in January when the abatement plans were set in motion, the industrial site at Jones Mill is the former home of Remmel Dam Aluminum Plant, built in the early 1940’s by the U.S. government as a defense plant for the war effort.
HSC Judge Dennis Thornton addresses those in attendance at the Friday morning gathering, just as he did in January when marking the start of the demolition and abatement process. He shared that the U.S. War Dept. broke ground on the site in 1942 before Reynolds purchased it from the government around 1946.
Thornton spoke of the great impact the Reynolds plant had on families in the area, seeing as around 1,200 people worked there at the company’s industrial peak. He cited his own family as a prime example, saying that the vast lot of his ancestors who started out as farmers benefited from having such a great source of steady income outside of the field.
“It’s a little bittersweet because it changed the face of this county, but also changed my family. We were farmers, and we were able to go to work at union-scaled jobs, and it changed the way we lived,” Thornton said. “So, I’m proud to get to be the one that pulls the cord on this demolition, but it’s kind of bittersweet because there’s so much history and background here for our county.”
Thornton noted that it’s been 39 years since the county’s biggest employer packed it in, and they look forward to heralding the arrival of new business to the area. “It’s time for a rebirth,” he said.
