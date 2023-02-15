The Malvern City Council approved a clean-up resolution for the 2022 budget Monday night.
The resolution was “providing for the appropriation of funds for the operation of the city of Malvern, Arkansas providing for the for the budget of the year 2022” and it was unanimously approved.
Some of the outlined budget appropriations include $2.3 million for the Police Department, $513,700 for Solid Waste, $2 million for the Street Fund, $1.7 million for Fire/Code Enforcement, and $216,862 for parks. Full details from the budget pertaining to specific funds and corresponding amounts can be viewed through the city website or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office.
A resolution “Setting a policy for investment of city funds” was also unanimously approved.
The measure states officials believe it is in the best interest of the city to allow the City Treasurer, in agreement with the Mayor, to determine the investment of CD’s in local banking facilities.
“The City Treasurer’s Office has in the past checked with local banking facilities to determine the best interest rates for reinvesting city funds in certificates of deposit; and deposited said funds accordingly,” the resolution states.
The legislation goes on to state, “That the Malvern City Council wishes to establish a formal policy that will authorize the City Treasurer’s office, with the approval of the Mayor, to request current interest rates for maturing certificates of deposit and determine the length of time, rate, and facility for said CD’s that will be in the best interest of City; and to deposit said funds accordingly.”
