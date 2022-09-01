A special open meeting of the HSC Quorum Court was called to introduce a resolution enabling the county “to retain Government Capital Corporation related to obtaining financing for an energy efficiency and solar project.”
If adopted, as Section 1 of Proposed Resolution #22-05 states, the county would retain GCC “for the purpose of structuring and arranging the financing for an Energy Efficiency and Solar project” thus allowing officials to move forward with plans to to update county buildings and install a solar array under guidance from the eco-friendly design/construction firm, McKinstry.
County officials have been in talks with the eco-conscious company for months to determine if McKinstry’s renewable energy alternatives and forward-thinking design approach would be right for the county’s needs. Major work needs to be done in several of the county’s buildings, which the design company promises to be able to do with cost savings and energy efficiency in mind.
The company has completed a thorough assessment of the county’s needs and created a comprehensive plan of action that will curb waste through energy-efficient building practices and eventually bring in useful revenue from a solar panel installation.
