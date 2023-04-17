The Hot Spring County Quorum Court convened for their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the HSC Courthouse. All JPs were in attendance except Mike Fletcher, Justice of the Peace for District 11.
On the agenda were an amended bill regarding the reclassification of several new enforcement positions, a measure to upgrade information at the Election Commission, and an appropriation tied to the ongoing energy-efficient renovation taking place at various HSC municipal buildings. All measures were passed with unanimous votes in the affirmative.
Ordinance 23-14 included an amendment to the verbiage to establish two temporary positions at the HSC Sheriff’s Department and two temporary positions at the jail facility.
“These temporary positions will be certified law enforcement positions and will be paid by the hour from already appropriated salaries” held in the county’s General Fund and earmarked for the sheriff’s office as Line Item #1001 Salary in the 2023 Budget.
