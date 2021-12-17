The Hot Spring County Quorum Court had a lot on the agenda when it convened for its regular monthly meeting at the Hot Spring County Courthouse Tuesday evening. Members of the court moved swiftly through several pieces of legislation.
Bill #21-38, an ordinance to abolish the exhausted Magnet Cove Charter Administrative Fund #1800 was given its third reading by title only and passed with a unanimous vote.
Bill #21-39, an ordinance to establish a new fund #6511 New DeRoche Area Fire Protection Association, was given a third reading by title only and passed with a unanimous vote.
Bill #21-41, an ordinance to adopt Hot Spring County Personnel Policy Manual 2022-1 as a replacement for the current manual, was read by title only for the third time and passed with a unanimous vote. The emergency clause was proposed due to time constraints, and another unanimous vote was reached to allow it. The new manual will become effective Jan. 1, 2022.
