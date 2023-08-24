The Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation is pleased to announce that it has donated a kiosk to the Hot Spring County District Court. This kiosk will help court users in Hot Spring County more easily navigate the court system. Arkansans can use the kiosk to access court records, print exhibits, find court forms and fact sheets, and apply for legal aid. “We are fortunate to host a courthouse kiosk in Hot Spring County to ensure more access to our court and to resources to help our court users,” said Hot Spring County District Court Judge Billy Jack Gibson. Video explainers and FAQs are also available to make legal concepts easier to understand. The public can access these resources at 305 Locust St in Malvern or by visiting ARCourtKiosk.org. Jordan Bates-Rogers, Executive Director of the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation, noted the importance of collaboration to this project: “We are thankful for this partnership with the Hot Spring County District Court. We look forward to partnering with many more court officials to improve the public’s access to their courts.”
The Hot Spring County District Court kiosk is a part of a statewide program called AR Courthouse Kiosks. The program is a partnership between the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation, the Court Improvement Program, and the Administrative Office of the Courts. As part of this program, 112 kiosks will be installed in the coming months, with kiosks made available to every circuit court and select district courts. The program’s goal is to have at least one kiosk available in every county. “The Administrative Office of the Courts works to ensure that Arkansas courts deliver on the promise of justice for all. We are honored to continue that effort by improving the accessibility of the courts for all Arkansans,” said Marty Sullivan, AOC Director.
Installing these kiosks has long been a strategic goal of the Court Improvement Program in Arkansas. “The Court Improvement Program is proud to be a part of this important project that is giving Arkansas families the ability to easily access court information and legal resources,” said Brooke Steen, AOC Juvenile Justice Division Director.
Funding for this project was provided by the Administrative Office of the Courts through a federal grant.
The Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to funding legal aid for low-income Arkansans and improvements to the administration of justice. Learn more about our mission at www.arkansasjustice.org.