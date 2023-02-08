Malvern Elementary School employees and students were transformed into the cutest of furry friends on Tuesday, in celebration of the 101st Day of School.
Students, teachers and staff donned fluffy do-it-yourself dog ears and white t-shirts spotted black, as they embraced the theme of “101 Dalmatians” and welcomed a very special guest to campus!
Charlessa Black, beloved former 4th-grade teacher at MES, paid a visit to the school dressed as the infamous Miss Cruella Deville. Black retired from teaching at the school but is still a familiar figure on campus through her endless involvement with numerous enriching programs and presentations.
The “101 Dalmatians” decor and activities that were part of Tuesday’s event was in keeping with the school’s “Disney” theme they have embraced all year.
Black made a grand entrance at the school on Tuesday morning and played the part flawlessly, although she was certainly a more attractive figure than the notable Disney villain.
Black said she did her homework, watching the movie the night before, and her study was obvious as she mimicked the words and actions portrayed in the animated film to perfection. She also very much looked the part, wearing a wig similar to the black-and-white hairstyle Cruella rocks in the film and dressing in a black and white fur stole scarily similar to dalmatian fur, a beautiful strand of white pearls, gorgeous black evening dress, “cigarette holder” (pretend, of course) and long red satin gloves.
