Malvern Elementary School’s after-school “Cover to Cover Book Club” had some very special guests Wednesday afternoon. Csipa, beloved former K9 member of the Malvern Police Department, paid a visit with a couple brothers in blue and a sweet pup from Cuddle Babies Animal Rescue.
The book club was started several years ago by former MES teacher, Charlesa Black, and current Assistant Principal, Catherine Watson, but the club waned in the last few years, like everything else affected by COVID. Both women were on hand Wednesday to assist current librarian and former first grade teacher Alyson Louton, who said they all wanted to bring the fun club back for the students to get them engaged again after COVID’s ill effects on test scores and student motivation.
“Really, they started it and I just told them whatever they needed from me, that I was more than happy to jump in,” Louton said. “So, every other week we pretty much meet, and this is our first book out of a set of six that we’re going to be reading throughout the year.”
The book club is currently reading “A Dog’s Life” by Ann M. Martin, which tells the trials and tribulations of a female pup named Squirrel. Associates with the local animal rescue organization and the shelter paid a perfectly timed visit, while the kids enjoyed themed treats consisting of canine cupcakes and doggie dishes full of Cheeto puffs.
Csipa is a 12-year-old male German Shephard mix who served with MPD for many years, retiring from full-time service a few years ago but assisting from time to time up until a few months ago. He was joined by current MPD Officers Anna Eubanks and Keshawn Bledsoe, who fielded a ton of questions from the excited group of youth book club members.
“The canine police department, they have multiple different jobs,” Ofc. Eubanks said. She explained that Csipa is trained to search for drugs, as well as to employ a bite-and-hold technique when subduing a suspect who’s attempting to harm or flee the scene.
“Csipa will go and track that person that ran from us, and he will make that person stop running,” she said.
Eubanks said Csipa is getting on in years and aging out of K9 service. “Right now, he’s living the life of a grandpa,” she said, but the dog’s eagerness for the tennis ball in Bledsoe’s pocket, and his boundless energy when retrieving the officer’s throw, belied the lively canine’s retirement status.
