Cuddle Babies Rescue is a local nonprofit volunteer organization that takes in neglected and abused animals, provides them with medical care and lots of love, and works towards finding these forgotten furry friends a loving family—a forever home.
From bottle-feeding days-old puppies on the verge and setting IVs to nurse them back to health, to facilitating the care for over 80 unwanted dogs currently, Cuddle Babies Rescue operates through a tiny handful of angels walking around in skin suits. They open their own wallets, donate their own precious time, and share their boundless affection with the most helpless of God’s creatures.
Read the full story in Saturday's June 24 newspaper edition.