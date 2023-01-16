The Malvern Daily Record is pleased to announce Michelle Cummins, Advertising Manager has been promoted to General Manager.
Michelle has been a member of the MDR team in advertising for almost 20 years and looks forward to continuing the traditions of the local newspaper, plus adding some new modern twists.
"I'm excited for the new things happening. We are growing and looking forward to being a part of this community for many years to come,” Cummins said.
Cummins is a Malvern native and MHS graduate. She was working as a preschool teacher with First Step when she hired on at the paper in April 2003 under the leadership of the much-loved former Publisher, Richard Folds. She sought employment at the paper after another MDR employee moved on and a longtime friend of Cummins who worked here at the time, Stephanie Collie, urged her to apply for the vacant position.
“Stephanie was like, ‘Hey, you can talk to people, why don’t you come apply?’ “ Cummins said. “And I did, and I’ve been here ever since.”
In an often struggling news market, Cummins has helped keep the MDR ship afloat and sailing strongly, as other small newspaper outlets around the state have folded over the years. Her friendly nature, quick wit, community ties and professionalism have been a true asset to the paper, and her promotion to the helm will bring a fresh outlook to the daily operations, coupled with a staunch commitment to bringing the readers not only the news they want, but also the news they need and deserve.
“We are growing, and new things are coming,” she said. “Our paper looks better and better every day.”
Cummins works hard but treasures her family time. She and husband, Rodney, have been together for 15 years and share three sons, Blake, Steven and Austin. She is a fierce Football Mom and her kid’s biggest fan in the stands, and she enjoys spending quality time hanging out, cheering them on, and being the best mom she can be.
“If it’s football season or it’s hunting and fishing, camping, just, whatever, whatever they need,” she said, and she means it. Whether it’s clean clothes, a hot meal, a kind word, or a good talking to, Cummins serves her family at home just as faithfully as she has served the paper all these years.
We are excited to welcome Cummins into her evolving role, and for what her leadership will surely mean for the MDR’s future. She can be reached at 501.337.7523 or email mdradvertising@sbcglobal.net.