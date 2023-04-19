The Daffodil Spring Festival is coming to the Malvern City Park April 29-30.
Brought to the community by Hot Spring County First and Hamilton’s Farm, the two-day event will feature an abundance of food, fun and live entertainment for the whole family.
Daily tickets run $15, which includes admission to the special performances taking stage each day. Saturday’s entertainment highlights include a standup comedy showcase from 3-5 p.m., followed by professional wrestling from 5-6:30 p.m. Kids age two and under get in free.
