Frank Davis, of Bismarck, wowed the judges and his fellow competitors at this past weekend’s “Spa City Steak Showdown,” taking home 1st Place in the Burger category for his unique and delicious burger creation.
The competitive cook-off was presented by the Steak Cookoff Association and local organizers and took place on Saturday at Crystal Ridge Distillery in Hot Springs.
The competition featured cash prizes for winning entries in Steak A, Steak B and Burger categories, as well as a Kid’s Hot Dog category. Davis finished mid-field in the steak categories, which he was less than thrilled about, but his big win in the Burger category more than made up for it, earning him priceless bragging rights and $125 in cold, hard cash.
Davis hails from Georgia, where he had his own restaurant and got his start in competitive cooking as part of the winning- “Big Papa’s BBQ” competition cook team. He moved to Bismarck about eight years ago and subsequently became a member and avid competitor in SCA, and he’s been racking up wins and impressive showings at SCA events throughout the southern United States since that time.
Davis knows his stuff behind the grill, to say the least, and he got inventive for Saturday’s occasion. From looks to taste to creativity, his breakfast-themed burger was an undeniable winner.
“ ‘The Ultimate Breakfast Burger’ is what I call it,” Davis said, “I have to admit, it was pretty good. I don’t brag about the stuff I do very much, but that was pretty darn good.”
The ultimate awesomeness of Davis’s culinary masterpiece is apparent at first glance, starting with the bun.
“Instead of hamburger buns, you use two honey buns, and you toast those on the grill,” Davis said. “Then the patty itself is half breakfast sausage and half ground beef. And then it has a fried egg, Havarti cheese, bacon, and then bacon jam on top of that.”
Davis most recently competed in a four-day SCA World Championship IV in Fort Worth last March, and he brought his A-game to the local match-up on Saturday, going up against about 29 other competitors from five different states in all three adult events. He has his cooking down to a science, at this point, sprinkled with a bit of culinary genius and inherent skill, which he will utilize once again to compete in an out-of-state hot dog cook-off in August.
“I’ve got a hot dog competition coming up in a couple of weeks, and I’m trying to find one of the donut places around here that will make me donut-hot dog buns,” he said.
Davis shared other details of the hot dog he will be presenting at the upcoming competition, but this reporter will keep those secrets safe, other than to say that it involves crumbles of bacon, raspberry jam and other tasty goodness that will likely garner him another win.
The Steak Cookoff Association holds cooking competitions year-round and offers its members incentives that include discounts to over 250 national retailers, eligibility for additional money and prizes at some events, a free digital subscription to the National BBQ News, and discounts on custom logos, grills, coolers and more. For more information about SCA and a complete schedule of their events , visit steakcookoffs.com.