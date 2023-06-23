Pictured here is Bismarck’s resident culinary master, Frank Davis, who stole the show once again at his most recent cooking competition—the Velvet Ditch (DOUBLE) Steak Classic in Oxford, Miss., last Saturday.
Davis entered six ancillary categories and finished top 10 in five of those match-ups, even beating out the reigning World Food Champion for sandwiches and taking home 2nd Place in the Po Boy division.
Come watch Davis and other pitt-masters compete in the Brickfest Brick-B-Que Baby Back Rib Cook-Off this Saturday during the 2023 Malvern Brickfest!