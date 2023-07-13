Frank Davis is on a roll in the Steak Cookoff Association circuit.
Davis took First Place in the Steak B category, along with a Third-Place finish in the Taco category, at the Steamboat Days Steak Cookoff that took place in Des Arc on Saturday, July 1. His big win earned him $1,000 and yet another Golden Ticket, which reserves his spot in the next SCA World Championship.
Davis also won Sixth Place for his steak entry at the Grill Wars Triple Steak Showdown in El Dorado July 7-8. His unique and mouth-watering offerings continue to impress the judges and his fellow competitors. Stay tuned for news of his next big win!