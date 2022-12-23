Barbara Davis, operations supervisor and paramedic for LifeNet EMS in Malvern, has been named LifeNet’s 2023 Star of Life for the Arkansas Division.
Each year, LifeNet chooses one nominee from the Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma divisions to receive the Star of Life Award, which is bestowed on exceptional individuals who have been chosen for going “above and beyond” in their actions, on and off the clock.
“It’s an employee-nominated award, you have to be nominated by your peers,” Davis said. “And then it goes to management and former Stars of Life, and then they vote on it.”
Davis is adored and appreciated by her co-workers, both for her utmost professionalism and for her thoughtful and caring nature. She is known for her culinary delights on each shift, for taking care of her family and friends on her days off saving lives, and for dedicating over 24 years of her life to emergency medicine—to the great benefit of every community she’s been a part of.
“Barbara works tirelessly to serve her peers at the station. She is a peacemaker and works hard to be a positive influence on those around her,” one nomination reads. “No matter what she has on her plate, she always finds some space to help you with yours. She is not only an amazing boss, but also a genuinely amazing person.”
Davis was born in Stockton, Calif. but made her way to Arkansas on the heels of her father’s service in the Army. Her family traveled a lot, but she made her way back to the Natural State in adulthood.
“My parents actually met in Little Rock when my dad was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base, and we came home to Arkansas after college,” Davis said.
Davis attended Northwestern State University in Louisiana and University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She began her career as a first responder at Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services in Little Rock, then she spent 14 years at Med-Trans Medical Transport in Saline County before making the transition to LifeNet Malvern a couple years ago.
“I have actually worked in the central Arkansas area for the last 24 years,” she said. But a family tragedy almost took her away from emergency medicine as a career, altogether.
“There was a time I didn’t think I would come back to it, but I did,” she shared. “I lost my oldest son to a car accident in my service area in 2015. He was killed in a single-vehicle accident the day before he turned 17, so I took off for several months and then his best friend actually came to me and told me that he was proud for what I did, and that was good at it, and he would not want me to quit.”
Davis’s son was so moved by his mother’s success that he’d made plans for a future that would have paralleled her career in emergency medicine.
“He actually wanted to be a Navy SEAL medic,” Davis said.
She also had to dealt with the suicide death of her work partner in 2017. The toll it must take on first responders to deal with horrible emergency situations day in and day out is something the layman can’t understand, but Davis said her LifeNet family is just that—a family of people who understand and try to be there for each other every day, not just when the shift begins.
“It’s very stressful, but it is very much a family environment in emergency services, even the fire, police, EMS, we all try to take care of each other,” she shared. “We see things we shouldn’t, that nobody should, and at least with each other and taking care of each other, we can help each other deal with it.”
Of her LifeNet associates, Davis said, “They’re my people. They take care of me as much as I take care of them.” And to the new hires she is charged with orienting to their future duties, “The most important thing to remember is that everybody belongs to somebody,” she said. “That’s somebody’s momma, that’s somebody’s child, that’s somebody’s daddy, treat them how you would want your family treated.”
Davis has a 26-year-old daughter who runs a cheerleading gymnasium business and is currently in nursing school herself, and a 19-year-old son who just started with LifeNet as a logistics technician and is testing with the fire department in April. She also has a 15-year-old who attends Bauxite High School. She is blessed with one grandchild, to date.
Davis uses what little free time she has doing what she loves, and what she’s good at—helping others.
“I take care of other people even when I’m not at work, that’s like, my thing,” Davis said. “Everybody has their ‘love language,’ and mine is more like, taking care of people.” One way she shares the love is by cooking for her co-workers.
“I bake for my crews every shift,” she said. “I want them to know that I appreciate them.”
After a co-worker recently suffered a medical emergency, Davis and LifeNet Malvern’s Operations Manager, Tim Kling, made the easy decision for their station to take over the seasonal task of buying Christmas gifts for the affected co-worker’s kids this year.
“I enjoy doing that kind of stuff,” Davis said, and her good nature, compassion and expert care are noted and reciprocated in every way by all those who know and love her, especially those who are fortunate to have her arrive on the scene of a critical emergency.
Davis is constantly on the go, either for work, or in assistance to people in some other way, but she always makes time for her family and enjoys simple pleasures, as long as it’s time spent together.
“My youngest is in band, and I do all the band things, got the shirt that says, ‘Band Mom’ and everything,” she joked. “And my 19-year-old used to be a cheerleader, so I did that every day. I just like hanging out with family, baking, and crafts.”
The comments made by those who nominated Davis for the award show just how much she is admired and appreciated by her co-workers:
“She fights for and takes care of her crews. She shows real concern for the well-being of everyone she encounters...In all reality, she really is the glue holding the Malvern crews together. I honestly feel like Barbara deserves this award more than anyone else I have ever worked with.”