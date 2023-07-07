The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office continues to enhance their ability to serve, with added equipment, nonstop maneuvering and coordinated law enforcement operations, and a recent relocation to more amenable offices within their home inside the Annex Building on East Highland Avenue.
The latest news came when the department announced on social media that their deputies are now fully-equipped with body cameras.
“This is another tool that will help us train officers, collect evidence and build trust with the citizens of our county,” HSC Sheriff, Scott Finkbeiner, stated. “Technology is a force multiplier for us and is definitely making a difference within our department.”
The department purchased 21 AXON 3 body worn cameras with extended battery life and massive cloud storage, which will take all the headache out of organizing and retrieving the footage. Each deputy is issued a USB cord that they can plug into their phones and quickly access the recorded footage for future reference.
“They have an app where they can go to where they can re-watch, so, when they’re doing their reports at the end of their shift, they can go back and watch and pick up anything they might have missed,” Finkbeiner said.
