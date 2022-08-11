County officials made strides in securing economic development at the Jones Mill Industrial Park and the I-30 Industrial Park, as well as appropriating funds for road improvements throughout the county, during the August Quorum Court session, which took place Tuesday evening at the HSC Courthouse. JP Ralph Williams was absent due to a bout with COVID, but all other justices were present.
The agenda was packed with legislation appropriating funds the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to be used to prep the Jones Mill site for future businesses that are primed to make Hot Spring County their new home and perform needed road improvements in various areas.
Other proposals like Bill #22-37 would appropriate $1,500, $250 of which would be used to purchase “a refurbished computer and printer” for the Coroner’s Office, to aid officials with inputting evidence and printing documents needed to perform duties in communication with the Arkansas Crime Lab, organ recovery organizations and area funeral homes. The remaining $1,250 would be applied to the cost of procuring more body bags. All JPs present voted in favor of the ordinance.
Read the full story in Thursday's Aug. 11 newspaper edition.