Mrs. Phyllis Dial will be leaving her longstanding seat in office as Malvern City Clerk/Treasurer at the end of the year. She has been employed with the city since 1976 and in an elected office since 1981, meaning that she just might be the longest-serving elected official in Arkansas history.
Dial’s popularity and continual success at the polls is likely due to her commitment to the job, her competence with the task at hand, and her strong ties to the community. She is known and loved for her pleasant personality, her dedication to performing her job to the best of her abilities, and her true affection for her friends, family and fellow Malvern citizens.
Dial is a HSC native, and darn proud of it. She was born at the Malvern Hospital and lived for a short time in Donaldson before moving with her parents to the big little city when she was six years old.
“My parents moved to Malvern from Donaldson, and I started school at Pratt,” she said. “I’m a proud Leopard, bleed orange and black.”
Dial graduated high school in 1975 and worked a couple odd jobs before she found a happy home with the city. Her first position was as the Secretary to the Sesquicentennial Committee.
“We did like historical research and planned, the county was having a big sesquicentennial celebration,” she said about the city’s 150th anniversary. “And then we planned events.”
Dial’s position was created for the special occasion and was paid for with grant funding, and when that temp position and the corresponding funds had run their course, she transitioned to a job with the Malvern Water Works and stayed there until the secretary to the City Manager quit, and the City Manager resigned, in late 1977. “And so, I had about three weeks before, it was me and an Interim City Manager,” she said.
In 1978, Dial’s job title changed once again—try to keep up, now:
“Probably sometime in ’78, they split the office of Clerk/Treasurer and made me City Clerk, and then the City Treasurer was separate, but I was City Clerk/Secretary to the City Manager,” Dial explained. “Then the form of government changed, and the position became elected, and so I was elected City Clerk in 1981.”
Dial has been elected every election cycle since, until she announced her retirement earlier this year and bowed out of the running. She is the longest-serving elected official in the state, as far as can be determined—but don’t hold me to it, because there is a slim chance I’m wrong about that.
Either way, Dial has managed to keep her seat and keep those municipal wheels turning expertly, and without nary a bump in the road, for over 40 years.
“I’ve been very blessed because I’ve only had an opponent the first two terms,” she said. The crowd of friends and family that came to party and celebrate her retirement with her on Dec. 16 was proof of her popularity, and a staunch indication of how much everyone will miss her around the municipality.
“It’s more than really even a career, it’s family, because you know these are people that I go to church with, raise my kids with, it’s a family,” she shared. “It’s going to be hard to leave because this is my home, you know, this is where we chose to stay and raise our children.”
Dial and her beloved husband Rick, who passed in 2011, were fortunate to raise three kids in the community they love.
“We were childhood sweethearts, high school sweethearts, and he graduated in ’73. We met in choir, in the Choir Room at Malvern High School.” The couple’s daughter, Heather, stayed close to home and now teaches at the high school, and son, Ben, is principal at Malvern Middle School. Their other daughter lives upstate and works at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Dial is blessed with four granddaughters.
When asked what kept her so happy working for the city all these years, Dial responded, “The people, and just watching the city change and grow, it’s a completely different place than it was in 1976.”
Dial has seen the city go through a lot of changes, but she is excited for Malvern’s future and will still be active in the community and doing her part to make this town somewhere we can all be proud of.
“I love this town, I love this community, I love these people and I just want to watch Malvern get better and better,” Dial said. “It is a special community. Malvern gets a lot of jabs, but there’s a lot of really good people here.”
There are a lot of good people, and Phyllis Dial is one of the best. She’s done a great job in service to the citizens of Malvern, and she is as grateful for every day she spent in office as we were to have her there.
“The city provided me a place that I could raise my children and be a mom and be a wife and be involved in my community,” Dial said. “I mean, it really was the perfect place for me, and it’s been such a blessing.”