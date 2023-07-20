l Shelter will be benefiting from a “Dine to Donate” event that is taking place at Texas Roadhouse in Hot Springs on Tuesday, July 25.
Enjoy a great meal and help the animals housed at the shelter at the same time! The restaurant will donate 10 percent of every total food purchase to our local shelter.
Texas Roadhouse is located at 3623 Central Ave. in Hot Springs, less than a 30-minute drive from Malvern, and they’ve got tasty starters, salads and entrees that include the always-delicious “Cactus Blossom,”—their take of the world-famous Outback Bloomin’ Onion—perfectly prepared and served with a yummy Cajun sauce.
Read more details in Thursday's July 20 newspaper edition.