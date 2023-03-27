Have you signed up your youngster yet for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? This awesome program that supports a love of reading in the hearts of kids all over the world has been available through the Malvern-HSC Library since the Hot Spring County Imagination Library was founded in 2018.
“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income,” according to the program’s website.
“I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my daddy,” Dolly said. “He was the smartest man I’ve ever known, but I knew in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from seeing all his dreams come true. Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission.”
Everyone involved in the Imagination Library has a common goal of inspiring a lifelong love of books and family reading in the hearts of children. The Malvern-HSC Library offers this service and invites parents of children ages birth to five years old to register for the program.
“By providing books at no cost to families, the Imagination Library increases childhood literacy rates, fosters a love of books, and promotes a culture of reading,” as stated on the library’s social media. The program currently serves 838 children in HSC and over 77,700 kids around the state.
