“Please, pleas, don’t be a litterbug; every litter bit hurts!”
Many readers are likely old enough to remember that little jingle which aired on the radio as well as the public service announcement on television showing a Native American, his tear-stained face sadly turning side-to-side as he paddled down a stream enveloped by trash-strewn banks.
Litter is still a problem—an ugly, costly, preventable problem that plagues communities all over the nation.
A quarterly community clean up is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon for Saturday, March 4,.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful provides supplies such as garbage bags, gloves, and safety vests which will be available for pick up in the lot beside 320 Main St., near Walgreens, and at Rockport City Hall.
Feel free to use your own trash bags and clean up in your own neighborhood it that is more convenient, but please take some “before & after” photos to show the area in which you worked. If cleaning up on another day or at a different time suits your schedule, please participate, but share what you have accomplished. Statistics indicating the number of bags collected, the type of trash removed, roadside miles covered, and the number of volunteers participating are collected and submitted to Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
Get outside in the fresh air, and join in the effort to make our town and county trash free. Church groups, civic groups, 4-H groups, please help! You are needed. Bring the collected, bagged trash to the lot beside 302 Main or to Rockport City Hall, and we will take it to Solid Waste for you.
