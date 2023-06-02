It will be an American Celebration like never seen before! All 2023 contestants and 2022 Queens will make a grand entrance to the Malvern High School Auditorium in the opening number.
Prior to the big event, a contestant Meet-n-Greet will take place June 11 at the auditorium, where the ladies will practice the opening routine and get a feel for what to expect the following weekend, when the pageant is set to take place at the same venue on Saturday, June 17.
“It's the moment we've all been waiting for! Miss Brickfest 2023! Bringing "Glitz, Glam, and Glory" to the stage at the Malvern High School auditorium, June 17th at 6:00 pm!” pageant organizers shared on social media. “Join us as our fabulous contestants pay tribute to Old Glory with a Glitz and Glam opening number.”
