We know kids are not thinking about back to school time yet; “It’s only July Mom!” but we know parents are always looking ahead. We can all use a little help with back to school costs.
Start making plans now to attend the Back to School Block party at the Hot Spring County courthouse lawn on Thursday Aug 3rd beginning at 5:30 PM.
Children and parents will have access to supplies to supplement what the local districts supply to students, free hot dogs, hair cuts and more.
Local business, civic groups and other organizations will be set up all along the lawn with fun games, supplies and educational handouts for children and parents.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lance Howell says “This event helps with supplemental supplies and some other needed things, and just as important, provides some fun and shows community support. Hopefully, everyone goes away feeling good about the day.”
Read the full story in Thursday's July 13 newspaper edition.