Peggy Whatley and other kind-hearted individuals she associates with have been trying for more than a decade now to help the homeless community in Malvern. After working hard and keeping the faith, she and the other members of the Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition are coming closer to their objectives.
“We had a piece of property donated over on Young Street,” Whatley shared. “Our plans were to build a meeting place and perhaps some transitional homes on that property.”
That was three or four years ago, but the Coalition has not been able to save the funds needed to clear the land and build any sort of new structure. Throughout those years, Whatley and other members of the Coalition kept looking for ways to help within their means.
About a year ago, God’s servants at Fairhaven Missionary Baptist Church and its “mother church” Second Baptist Church in Malvern, heard the call for help and answered loudly with an incredible donation to the cause.
“They were going to sell the property, and we told them we were interested in it,” Whatley said. “They pondered it and everything, and decided to donate it.”
Whatley said they hired Sharon Tremor with Lake Hamilton Realty to sell the Young Street property, so they could use the money gained from the sell to renovate the church. To the Coalition’s surprise and delight, Tremor donated her entire commission from the transaction to the Coalition to further assist their noble efforts.
Two structures exist on the property: the main church and a fellowship hall building to the rear of the lot. Whatley said Tremor’s generous offering and proceeds from the sale of the Young Street property has allowed them to do some enhancements to lighting and will soon tackle the flooring.
The fellowship hall will be the hub for the next Point in Time Count, which is an annual statewide count of all homeless people in the community. The last count found over 350 homeless people currently residing in the local area, so having this facility open to the community is needed and welcome.
The fellowship hall has a kitchen, which will be used to provide meals to those in need. The Coalition will also collect and distribute toiletries, tents, sleeping bags, and other essential items in this accessory building.
“Over here, it’s our dream eventually to get showers and washer and dryer, we can clean people’s clothes,” Whatley said of the main church building. The church also has several interior rooms that were previously used for Sunday School, which the Coalition plans to turn into resource rooms.
The revamped rooms will be a place people can come get help with things like filing for new identification that’s been lost or stolen, or to look for a list of available resources.
Read the full story in Friday's Oct. 14 newspaper edition.