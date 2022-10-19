The Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Malvern-HSC Boys & Girls Club, Malvern National Bank and presenting sponsor, Farmer’s Bank & Trust, are bringing a special night of BINGO fun back for the whole community!
Chamber Exec. Dir. Lance Howell said the FALL BINGO annual “FUN-raiser” was sidelined by COVID, as so many things were, but he and other organizers are happy to once again host the favored celebration and welcome everyone back once again to share in the laughs and the fun as one.
The FALL BINGO party takes place Friday, Oct. 21 at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, located at 1849 W. Moline St. Come join the merrymaking and win cold, hard cash just in time for Christmas!
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to grab a burger off the MNB grill or something at the B & GC concession stand before the gaming fun starts at 6:30 p.m.
Any funds raised during the event will go toward annual scholarships awarded by the Chamber and to benefit programs through the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, but organizers look at the beloved BINGO event more as a great way to bring the community together to relax, have a blast, socialize, and get back to the good old days of safe and simple community fun.
The public is encouraged to buy advance entry tickets, available at the Chamber for only $20. A meal including burger/hot dog, chips and drink will be offered for $5 at the venue. Advance tickets for entry can be purchased at the Chamber with cash or check. If space permits the night of the event, entry tickets will be available for $25 at the door that evening.
Come dressed for an early Halloween and win a prize for the Best Costume! Costumes are not required for entry or participation, but they sure do make for a fun evening of games, visiting with friends, and watching the winners rejoice as they race to see who will be the lucky one to cry out the first “Bingo!!!”
For more information, call the Chamber at 501-332-2721.