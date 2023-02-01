The Malvern First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Community Chili Supper with a new twist—the chili will be made with ground deer meat instead of beef.
According to Ronnie Ritter, Director of Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, “canned goods and dry goods are collected by many sources, but protein is always in short supply. AHFH fills that niche.” Phyllis Hunt, facilitator of the Getting Ahead Class for impoverished adults, reached out to Mr. Ritter when it was learned that protein is often in short supply for struggling families. Venison is much leaner than beef and contains less saturated fat. In addition, venison has more vitamins and minerals per serving than beef.
Through the AHFH, First Methodist Church was able to acquire several pounds of venison and their first outreach program will be a chili supper on Tuesday, February 7, from 4pm-6pm. The dinner is open to the whole community on a first come basis. This event will be dine-in only so come on in out of the cold and join us for some healthy chili! First United Methodist Church is located on the corner of East Page Avenue and Ash Street.