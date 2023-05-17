Don’t forget—members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Malvern VFW Post 2586, have organized their first Community 5K Walk for Saturday, June 10.
Organizers are doing so in support of veterans, and to acknowledge the importance of the June’s worldwide designation as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 58,000 people over the age of 65 in Arkansas are currently living with the brain disorder, and about 11.5 percent of people over 45 suffer from “subjective cognitive decline.” Military servicemen and -women know all too well what issues with the brain can do to a person’s life, and to the ones they love.
William Green, Commander of Malvern VFW Post 2586, and the other local VFW members want to bring awareness to the importance of all brain-related issues, just as other issues and causes are often highlighted in the media and in community-related events.
Participants will meet at 8 a.m. the morning of June 10 at Bridgewood Park, also called Cherry Lane Park, located at 1800 Cherry Ln., near the old junior high school.
The event is a great way for locals to get active outdoors while bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s and other brain-related issues.
Organizers expect the 5K Walk to be a fun way to promote a better understanding of brain disorders, which will hopefully lead to better treatments and eventual cures one day.
Anyone who is interested in participating in the 5K Walk can go to the “Malvern, AR VFW Post 2586” Facebook page and scan the supplied QR code to register for the event. Participants can also sign up online by visiting runsignup.com.
Registration for the walk is $35, and the registration deadline for the event is May 25. Take this easy opportunity to show support for your local military members, and for all those who deal with Alzheimer’s and other brain issues in their personal lives. For more information, call 501-732-1997 or email powt2586@gmail.com.