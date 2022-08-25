Dr. Sam Taggart will be the guest speaker at the September meeting of the Hot Spring County Historical Society (HSCHS), set to take place Monday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
Dr. Taggert is a retired physician-turned-author, researcher and historian from the Benton area who will be presenting detailed information on the history of rural medical practices and practitioners in the state, and of the local area, in particular.
Taggart has done exhaustive research on the subject, most of which is highlighted in his books, “The Public’s Health: A Narrative History of Health and Disease in Arkansas” and “Country Doctors of Arkansas.” In his literary works, Taggart examines the last 150 years of rural health in the Natural State, including the diseases rural residents faced, profiles of the doctors who served them, and how past medical practices around the state may or may not parallel the present.
Read more details in Thursday's Aug. 25 newspaper edition.