Citizens of Hot Spring County and surrounding areas who are currently unemployed, or those seeking a fresh change in employment, have a unique and valuable resource awaiting them periodically each month at the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce.
Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (DWS) ceased their Malvern facility’s employment services earlier this year, but they offer employment assistance and an array of services locally through their Mobile Workforce Centers, one of which will be stationed at the parking lot adjoining the local Chamber of Commerce building at 213 W. 3rd St. in Malvern the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Mobile Workforce Center will be parked in the lot beside the Chamber from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on those days and is equipped with everything people need to find the perfect job, including computers for quick online searches and application, direct access to the Jobs Application With Speech (JAWS) software, copiers, printers, and knowledgeable staff there to assist at every turn.
“We can help them apply for positions, write a resume, we can help,” DWS Workforce Specialist Eric Hickson said, who was there along with his associate, Eric Lowe, to offer guidance to those taking advantage “Our goal is to level the playing field for everyone searching for work.”
Hickson used to work at the Malvern facility but is now part of the Hot Springs office and works assisting job seekers in both Hot Spring and Garland counties. He said DWS is grateful the Chamber agreed to partner with them, and he’s happy to be able to provide important resources and employment assistance to the Malvern community once again through the Mobile Workforce Center and its veritable employment office on wheels.
“The ADWS part of that office is not physically there, however, we still maintain a presence through coming here,” Hickson said, adding that employers and/or job seekers can arrange appointments outside of the Tuesday schedule or get other assistance by calling 855-225-4440. They can also utilize an online application that can be found at dws.arkansas.gov under the “Workforce Centers” link. Similar services and an online job search portal can be found at ARJobLink.com.
