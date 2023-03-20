Easter is a Christian holiday referred to as a “moveable feast” because it’s celebrated on different days each year. The holiday commemorates Jesus’ sacrifice for our sins and his resurrection from the dead and is marked by special church services, lots of candy, and the always-fun Easter Egg hunts for the kids.
Easter Sunday always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, or “the first Sunday following the full Moon that occurs on or after the March or spring equinox,” according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac. It’s a special time to many people in Malvern and surrounding areas, and several churches and organizations in Malvern will be hosting community Easter Egg Hunts for the enjoyment of local families, and in tribute and thankfulness for the offering He made.
Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors will host their “First Annual Easter Egg Hunt” at the HSC Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Collie Rd. in Malvern, on Sunday, April 2 from 4-6 p.m. According to a flyer announcing the event, the first hunt held for youth ages 1-7 will begin at 4:20 p.m., with another hunt for kids ages 8-14 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The afternoon fun will include games, prizes, a Golden Egg, a Dunking Booth and plenty of good food. For more info or to become a vendor at the event, call 501-337-0100.
