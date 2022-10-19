The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Sandy Boyette and Patti Griggs from the Hot Spring County Clerk’s Office to their Oct. 11 luncheon meeting, to present important information regarding the upcoming elections taking place Nov. 8.
Boyette and Griggs have both worked in the County Clerk's Office for many years and have close ties to the HSC Election Commission, making them the best local authorities when it comes to what voters can expect to see on the ballot, and how these measures will impact the citizens of HSC. Boyette is the current County Clerk but will step aside at the end of the year. Griggs will take over the lead role at that time, as she is running unopposed for the soon-to-be vacated position.
“Preparing for an election is very tough, and it takes several, several months to get prepared for it,” Griggs said. She said the County Clerk’s Office must coordinate efforts and information with other agencies, legislators and candidates who are all working off different calendars with varying deadlines.
“One of the things we would love for the legislators to do is to combine—they break them out by municipal elections, county elections, and that sort of thing—we would love for them to combine all that,” Griggs said. “Now Malvern has passed an ordinance where they have their elections with us, which helps tremendously, because we don’t have a municipal election going on before the big election.”
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the HSC Fairgrounds and will continue for two weeks. Early voting can also be done at Bismarck Methodist Church on Nov. 4. Both locations will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. during the early voting window. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on the big day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Griggs shared that election officials will have over 100 poll workers assisting them at several polling centers across the county. Poll workers go through extensive training and must pass a test with a score of 80 percent or better before they’re allowed to participate in the election process.
Officials are currently testing the voting machines in preparation for the voting process. Griggs pointed out that voters do not have to worry about their votes being manipulated or discounted in the slightest, because the machines utilized in HSC are not online and offer no avenue to hackers or anyone else who would want to alter the results.
