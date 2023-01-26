Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency will be conducting a walk-through of the Anthony Timberlands, Inc., pine lumber sawmill in Malvern on Thursday, Jan. 26.
EPA inspectors will be coordinating at that time with ATI staff, as well as officials from the Ark. Dept. of Environmental Quality, to determine if the lumber treatment company can shift to the remediation and maintenance phase of a response to an accidental discharge of pollutants that entered a waterway behind the ATI sawmill.
