ESA is at it again. The local Alpha Omega chapter of the international sorority/service organization recently donated $1,000 to the Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition.
ESA in Malvern has helped raise close to $40,000 for local organizations and individuals since they first established themselves in 1950. They sponsored the most recent Miss Brickfest Pageant, they support Christmas on the Courthouse Square, they honor and reward local veterans, and they do amazing things for our local schools. Now, they’ve taken it upon themselves to help the local homeless community.
The Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition (HSCHC), now located at 910 Dawson St. in Malvern, was started in 2011 by caring citizens who perceived an urgent need in the community and wanted to help the overlooked homeless population in the area.
HSCHC volunteers all work together to support homeless people with the hopes of helping them transition from homelessness to a better and sustainable living situation, as well as providing resources to help make that possible. They often help people in need with food, clothing, transportation, emergency housing, and a plethora of social services.
HSCHC Chair Boyce Mitchell and other members of the Coalition graciously accepted a check from ESA members Wednesday morning and relayed to them how far their generous donation will go toward helping the homeless in HSC, and how much they and others appreciate the gesture.
The last Point-in-Time count—an annual nationwide effort to calculate and record the number of unsheltered people in America on a particular day each January—showed that HSC had 359 homeless individuals. That number is likely higher in reality, because the very nature of the problem makes it hard to get an accurate reading.
HSCHC has gone above and beyond for over a decade to help people who some others may not deem deserving of assistance, as homelessness has an ugly stigma attached to it. That is why Mitchell and the others involved in their mission are especially grateful for ESA’s acknowledgment and support.
For more information about ESA, please visit their international website, call 970-223-2824, or email esainfo@epsilonsigmaalpha.org. To learn more about the Alpha Omega chapter of ESA here in Malvern, please visit the state’s website, www.esaar.org, or call ESA member Sharon Loftis at 501-337-6234.
The Alpha Omega chapter of ESA Malvern would love to welcome new members who want to help them make a positive impact in their community. Month meetings held the second Tuesday of each month starting at 6 p.m., in the ASU Three Rivers administration building.