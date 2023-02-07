Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) of Malvern is hosting their 2nd Annual Mother-Daughter Tea on Sunday, March 5, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Malvern.
The day’s event will feature lovely decor and an impressive array of food and drink, including sandwiches (chicken salad for the adults and peanut butter & jelly for the younger attendees), the aforementioned tea and other refreshments, and a delicate spread of homemade treats that look and taste just like gourmet, as many of the ESA members are gifted at the culinary arts and use their talents in the kitchen as one more special way to cater to the community.
The Mother-Daughter Tea will also feature a lovely craft-making activity with all supplies provided, giving mothers and daughters a unique opportunity to create soon-to-be precious memories together and give back to others, as they jointly participate in constructing handmade, heartfelt and creative “get well” cards for the children at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets are only $15 per mother/daughter couple, with additional tickets available for $5 each. All proceeds from the March 3 event will be donated to local families and churches.
