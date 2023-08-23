An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for much of the state, according to officials with the National Weather Service in Little Rock.
Temperatures in Malvern last week were in the upper-80s to mid-90s, but those numbers have soared over the last few days and are expected to stay in the above-100 degree range throughout the rest of the week.
Monday in Malvern reached a high of 102°, according to the AccuWeather website. Temperatures are expected to stay in that range until Sunday, after which a brief respite will come in the form of cloudy skies.
According to THV11 weather forecasters, a large area of high pressure known as a “heat dome” or a “ring of fire” has already begun forming across the Midwest section of the country. This state of nature occurs when hot ocean air becomes trapped in the atmosphere and circulates, building pressure and effectively acting like a “cap” that hems in the heat.
Forecasters expect some of the state’s all-time record temps to be challenged during the extreme span of heat that will be sticking around all weekend. Different sources quote varying reports about heat records in Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service and an August 2011 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the hottest day on record in Arkansas was set in Ozark on Aug. 10, 1936, at an alarming 120°.
Much of the country is in a similar boat—Arkansas is one of 15 states currently under excessive heat warnings. Triple-digit readings are expected to continue in Arkansas and much of the affected region of the country, and the persistent heat is expected to broaden its reach into parts of the central Plains and further across the Midwest as the week progresses.
The high temps will be accompanied by an equally insufferable high level of humidity, and forecasters say people should not expect the nighttime to bring a great deal of relief. People are urged to avoid spending excessive time outdoors during the worst of it this weekend, if they can manage it.
