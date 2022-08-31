Hot Spring County Extension Agent, Rachel Bearden, and County Assesor, Blake Riggan, came to the Malvern Lions Club’s Tuesday afternoon meeting to speak with members about the upcoming 2022 Hot Spring County Fair and LIvestock Show, taking place Sept. 4-11 at the HSC Fairgrounds.
Bearden and Riggan are among the handful of people charged with the planning and execution of the annual fair in HSC. Bearden is also heavily involved with the HSC 4-H Program, and Riggan is President of the HSC Livestock Exhibition & Fair Association. The various 4-H programs in HSC have about 165 members in total, and 73 youth exhibitors have entered 450 animals in this year’s livestock portion of the event. Several youth are already set to go to the state and national level in upcoming fair events.
“One of the things that we’re most commonly known for is working with our 4-H kids, especially around fair season,” Bearden said. She then gently reminded the attendees about the upcoming fair, saying, “I hope you all have that on your calendars, I hope you’re all looking forward to coming out and seeing our kids and all the great projects they’ve done.”
