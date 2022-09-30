Fall is fast approaching, and along with that comes the 2nd Annual “FALL”APALOOZA! community event, sponsored by the Malvern Downtown Development Corporation, the Malvern-HSC Library, and Malvern East Initiative.
Open to the public and absolutely free, the evening will include fabulous food from local vendors, costume and pumpkin-decorating contests, a Trunk-or-Treat with several participating organizations, games, a Haunted History tour of the downtown area, a photo booth with characters, and much more. Other activities will be set up in other nearby locations.
Last year’s event featured some of the most unique and interesting costumes, so expect competition to be fierce. And this ain’t no ordinary Pumpkin-decorating we’re talking about—you better bring your thinking cap and most creative ideas if you want to win!
Why drive all around looking for Halloween fun, when the tricks and/or treats can be found right here? The fun takes place Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Courthouse square.
Bring your treat bags and your costumes, and let’s make this the best Halloween Malvern’s ever seen!