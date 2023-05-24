The St. Luke Masonic Lodge #23 wants to remind the public to join them this Saturday, May 27, for a “Family Fun Day” event taking place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m at Centennial Park in Malvern.
Everyone’s invited to enjoy free food and fun activities for all ages, while guest speakers present important information about our community’s most pressing health and social issues. Organizers hope families can embrace the event as a way to connect with each other, and with their neighbors.
Plenty of great food will be on hand, as well as some cool activities and events, including motorcycles on display, horseshoe games, a chance to take a selfie with Batman, bounce houses, and several door prizes for the luckiest attendees.
