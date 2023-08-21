The Farmers Bank Foundation proudly presents the fourth South Arkansas Outdoor Social. The multi-day event benefits the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) and includes a Fishing Tournament and free Fishing Derby on Friday, Sept. 29, followed by a competitive Trap Shooting Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30. Events will take place at Lake Erling near Taylor, Arkansas, and at Southern Arkansas University campus locations in Magnolia, Arkansas.
The weekend will kick off Friday morning with a competitive Fishing Tournament at Lake Erling. The event will meet and launch at AGRED Park. The tournament begins at safe light and ends at 3 p.m. First prize is $1,000 (based on 25 entries), or 60% of entry fees collected. The remaining 40% of entry fees will be donated to AGFF. Entry fee per boat is $100. There will also be a $10 per boat Big Bass pot with 100% payback per boat. For more Fishing Tournament details and registration information, please call Chris Boswell at 870-949-1772.
On Friday evening, a Fishing Derby will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SAU Engineering/Armory Pond. The Fishing Derby is free to attend, and no sign-up is required, but a fishing license is needed. Fishing equipment and license sign-ups will be available on-site by the AGFF. The pond will also be stocked by AGFF, and participants will be allowed to take their catch per the legal limit. The event is open to children ages 16-and-under, and adults 65 or older. A disabled fishing license holder, or properly licensed persons between 16 and 64, may fish if accompanied by a person under 16 who is actively fishing. Prizes are presented by the AGFF. Food will be provided by the Farmers Bank Foundation.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, a trap shooting tournament will occur at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trapshooting Range at Southern Arkansas University’s Governor Ben T. Laney Farm. The event will begin at 8 a.m. It is currently accepting five-person teams.
