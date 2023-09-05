Two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick, and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is scheduled to present at the 18th annual Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center at Southern Arkansas University.
The football star and New York Times Bestselling author established the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010, a charitable organization that helps make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. His foundation also builds Timmy’s Playrooms in children’s hospitals; provides life-changing surgeries to children in the Philippines through the Tebow CURE Hospital; sponsors Night to Shine, a nationwide prom and worldwide movement for people with special needs; and provides care for orphans in six countries and adoption aid grants for families who choose to adopt an international child with special needs.
Proceeds from the annual Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series fund the Dr. Bob Burns Distinguished Speaker Scholarship Endowment that provides annual scholarships to deserving students who are building their future by obtaining their education at SAU.
A private reception will be held with Tebow at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmers Bank & Trust main bank in Magnolia.
The dinner and lecture will follow at 7 p.m. in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.
Sponsorship opportunities are offered through the SAU Foundation.
A Gold Sponsorship, $2,500, includes the following: 10 tickets to the dinner, lecture and pre-dinner reception; premium dinner seating in the Gold Section with name or corporate logo prominently displayed on table; five premium parking passes; and, recognition during the event and in the program.
A Blue Sponsorship, $1000, includes the following: eight tickets to the dinner and lecture, two tickets to the pre-dinner reception, premium seating in the Blue Section with name or corporate logo prominently displayed on table, one premium parking pass, and recognition during the event and in the program.
Individual tickets to the reception, dinner, and lecture are $250 while dinner and lecture tickets are $125.
Reserve your table or ticket now at www.saudevelopment.com/FBT or by calling (870) 235-4287.
About Farmers Bank Foundation: Created in 2021 for Farmers Bank & Trust's 115 anniversary, the Farmers Bank Foundation's giving priorities are to support local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live. The foundation's funding is made possible by the bank's shareholders and employees across Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Farmers Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that will operate independently from Farmers Bank & Trust. For additional information or to apply for Farmers Bank Foundation funding, please visit www.MyFarmers.Bank/FarmersBankFoundation.
About Farmers Bank & Trust: Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company Magnolia Banking Corporation, headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 33 Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma locations and approximately $2.6 billion in assets. Farmers Bank offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential, and consumer loans. To learn more, visit their website at MyFarmers.Bank.
About Southern Arkansas University Foundation: Established in 1981, the Southern Arkansas University Foundation inspires and stewards philanthropic gifts that unite donor passions with University priorities to elevate excellence and achievement of all Muleriders. With a vision of being prepared, resourceful, and trusted, the Foundation enhances the future of SAUF and all Muleriders. To learn more about the SAU Foundation, visit their website at SAUFoundation.org.