Malvern, Ark. (Jan. 3, 2023) – Farmer Bank & Trust (FB&T) is proud to welcome back Reggie English as, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer, and Regional Credit Officer. In his new role, the veteran banking professional primarily supervises the health of credit assets and lending programs throughout central Arkansas and the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.
A Malvern, Arkansas, native, Reggie began his career at Farmers Bank in 2012, where he served in the lending department for six years in both his hometown and the Prosper, Texas, market. From 2018 to 2022, Reggie also worked in lending before returning to FB&T in July 2022.
“I’m excited to be back at Farmers Bank & Trust where I can work in two markets that I’m extremely familiar with and have made countless business and personal relationships over the past 10 years,” said Reggie. “At Farmers, I am able to work with such a great group of people that give me the opportunity to continuously learn on a daily basis.”
Reggie resides in Malvern, Arkansas, with his wife, Kristin, and their two children. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce and the Governing Board of Directors for Anchored619, a central Arkansas-based youth nonprofit organization. He is also the current treasurer of the Malvern Rotary Club — formerly serving as president — and is a member of the Tournament Committee for the Malvern Country Club.
In 2012, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Henderson State University and completed the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 2021. He is also a 2008 graduate of Malvern High School.
“Reggie brings a phenomenal work ethic and a wealth of banking knowledge to the customers of Farmers Bank & Trust,” said Dave White, Chief Lending Officer at FB&T. “We are pleased that his experience and leadership will help drive the Bank forward for years to come.”
To contact Reggie for any lending needs, call 501-332-1706 or email him at reggie.english@myfarmers.bank. His office is located at the Malvern Main Bank, 521 E Page Ave., Malvern, Arkansas.
About Farmers Bank & Trust: Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company Magnolia Banking Corporation, headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 32 Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma locations and approximately $2.4 billion in assets. Farmers Bank offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential, and consumer loans. To learn more, visit their website at MyFarmers.Bank.