Finding Hope is a local nonprofit organization that aims to help people who are struggling in Hot Spring County with things like finding emergency food, shelter, and medical care. The volunteers associated with this group strive to provide access to resources and information, along with understanding and that all-important hope that is needed to make a change for the better in a person’s life.
Finding Hope is excited to announce their participation in a national initiative that will help them fulfill their mission to bring welcome holiday joy, and even more welcome essential aid, to the local community this Christmas.
“In partnership with @DoorDashImpact‘s Project DASH, Finding Hope is proud to provide convenient delivery of food, electric heaters, and/or help with Christmas to families in need this holiday season,” the nonprofit said on social media.
DoorDash, the popular online food delivery system, is collaborating with Feeding America©’s MealConnect system “to provide hunger relief and aid in reducing food waste” through Project DASH, according to the DoorDash website.
Project DASH (DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger) works to help through avenues like meal donations, employee fundraising, and programs that facilitate bringing surplus food to local food banks. Now they’ve offered partnerships to civic groups and nonprofits like Finding Hope to help even further.
“Launched by DoorDash in 2018, Project DASH empowers government, nonprofit, and other community partners to leverage DoorDash logistics to increase access in their communities,” according to https://doordashimpact.com/projectdash.
“The requests are fulfilled by Dashers and delivered to people experiencing food insecurity – increasing access to food and other essential items while emphasizing greater convenience and dignity. The items being delivered by Dashers include food boxes, prepared meals, school supplies, home essentials, mental health kits, and even holiday items,” as explained on the site.
Over 50 million meals have been delivered, and over 2.5 million deliveries of groceries, school supplies and household items have been made possible, through Project DASH. Finding Hope is thrilled to have this added resource to directly benefit people in Malvern and surrounding communities.
Finding Hope volunteers made their first delivery last Thursday and could not be happier to be able to offer this added assistance. Their steadfast goal of “empowering futures” is brought one step closer, thanks to Project DASH.
Organizers with the local nonprofit released the following statement about the recent development:
“Finding Hope distributes local donations throughout the year to local organizations, individuals in need, and via quarterly community free stores.
“This holiday season, FH is partnering with Door Dash to deliver blessings of Christmas presents, electric heaters, and food...We are thankful for this partnership which allows us to distribute needed items to our community, easily and efficiently, at no cost to our organization. If you are interested in learning more, please visit findinghopearkansas.org.”
To find hope in your own special delivery through this program, sign up before Dec. 12 at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScthvwbCBdiL.../viewform. And for more information about Finding Hope, visit their Facebook page @FindingHopeArkansas or their website at https://findinghopearkansas.org/, or call 501-467-4322.