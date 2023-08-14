Finding Hope is a well-known local nonprofit organization that provides essential help and access to resources for those in need who live in and around Hot Spring County. The organization recently shared on social media that they’ve been going above and beyond, as always, to help people in the community.
Volunteers with Finding Hope spent Wednesday afternoon stocking several Blessing Boxes with food and other essential items. These boxes are set up at various spots throughout the county and were constructed over the last few years, so that people who want to help others can do so by leaving non-perishable food, toiletries, water, books, clothing and other useful items in the Blessing Boxes. Anyone who finds themselves in need of assistance may freely take from the items that are left inside.
“Since 2018, Finding Hope’s Blessing Box in downtown Malvern has provided food for thousands of families in need in Hot Spring County,” according to the organization’s website. “Generously stocked with donated canned goods, hygiene products, and other basic items, the Blessing Box is a food bank available to anyone in need. Our philosophy is ‘take what you need and leave what you can.’ “
Blessing Box locations in and around the area include:
• 3rd & Main Mental Health Cooperative (formerly Lake Hamilton Realty Branch Office)—302 S. Main St.
• Finding Hope – Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 522 S. Banks St, Malvern
• Beaver Country Store – 14201 Hwy. 67, Glenn Rose
• Church of Faith – 923 Wilson St., Malvern
• The Church in Malvern – 214 S. Main Street (across from the Ritz Theater)
• Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 797 Mount Zion Road
Finding Hope also gave out tons of clothing, shoes and other items at the recent “Back To School Block Party” organized by the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce. The community crowded around their table and eagerly picked from hundreds of new, absolutely free items that were given to assist students and families as they prepare to go back to the classroom over the next couple of weeks.
“Goodness, what a great turnout at the Back To School Block Party this year!” the group posted to their social media page. “We had a record number of over 500 pairs of new shoes, 100+ pair of mens and women shorts, backpacks and prizes. This would not be possible without our amazing supporters. Special thanks to both of our gracious anonymous donors and Encore At Malvern.Thank you for helping us bless others!”
And if that wasn’t cool enough—they took to the streets a few days ago with their “Finding Hope Mobile Free Store”, which is essentially a truck-pulled trailer full of all sorts of new and gently used items that the organization takes around the county and happily hands out to people in need.
“We filled several trailers with household items, back to school items, yard tools/equipment, toys, misc goodies and delivered them out to our neighbors,” the group posted to social media on Tuesday.
Read the full story in Saturday's Aug. 12 newspaper edition.