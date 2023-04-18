Finding Hope is hard at work bringing blessings to the Malvern community. Just in the past few weeks they’ve assisted the young, the old, the homeless, and even took it upon themselves to help storm victims outside the local area.
In early February, Finding Hope partnered with several HSC churches to fill and distribute Blessing Bags to the needy in Malvern and surrounding areas.
They spent most of March sharing news about important local resources with the community and taking extra-good care of special friends such as Mr. Bobby, a local man they’ve offered continual assistance to and are happy to report is doing well these days.
Read the full story in Tuesday's April 18 newspaper edition.