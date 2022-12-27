Most elected officials in Hot Spring County will be taking their oath of office at the crack of dawn on New Year’s Day, as that is the official start of the new terms of service for all elected officials in the state.
The successful candidates, as well as those who ran unopposed, are set to meet at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at the HSC Courthouse for the swearing in ceremony.
Newly elected Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner had that same option, but once he realized that after midnight on New Year’s Eve the county will technically not have a leading lawman until he takes the oath, he elected to do his swearing in ceremony at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31 instead.
Finkbeiner will ring in the New Year as HSC Sheriff, and he’ll be on the job immediately, in service to the community who is eager to welcome and assist him in his newfound duties. He’s been busy learning the job, meeting his future co-workers, and making exciting plans for the future of the county.
Sheriff Finkbeiner will be joined in office later that morning by various city and county officials who’ll be taking their oaths and warming up their municipal seats.
