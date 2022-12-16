The newly elected sheriff for Hot Spring County, Mr. Scott Finkbeiner, will take the oath of office and begin work bright and early on the morning of Jan. 1, 2023.
But Finkbeiner has already begun tending to business, spending the last few weeks avidly searching for the most qualified individuals who will round out his new administration and help him fulfill his mission to protect and serve the citizens of HSC.
Finkbeiner recently announced that he and other county officials who have been involved with the recruitment and hiring process have made their selections for HSCSO Chief Deputy, Jail Administrator and Captain.
Shane Davis will step into the role of HSCSO Chief Deputy. Davis has spent over 30 years in law enforcement and will be retiring from his position at the Rockport Police Department before transitioning into the new chief deputy role for the county.
Davis is a Glen Rose native who started his law enforcement career with the HSCSO and spent time bouncing back and forth from the county assignment to the Rockport force. He made the decision to retire early from Rockport and come back to HSC because he, like so many others, felt like the county agency had issues that needed to be addressed, and he felt like he could offer good insight and experience.
“The department needs to be elevated, and I believe in what Scott has stated in his campaign, beliefs in what he wants to accomplish,” Davis said. “And I think that the people he has put together can make a very positive impact in the community.”
Davis was chosen from a pool of nine applicants by a panel of officials who carefully considered the qualifications of each and whittled it down to a pool of three, whereupon they conducted in-depth interviews last week before making the final decision just a few days ago.
Edward Arivette will be the new HSC Jail Administrator. Arivette is a seasoned law enforcement officer with over 41 years of experience, including a former stint at the HSCSO.
“I started here back in ’79, at the sheriff’s office,” Arivette said. “I worked under Freddy Doyle, Mike Collie, and then I went to Pulaski County.”
When asked what drove him to come out of retirement to take on the role, he said, “Well, meeting Scott and seeing what his vision was for the county, and trying to get it back on track to where it needs to be.”
Arivette is ready to help bring about a positive change, but he hopes the public will be patiently optimistic. He is confident in their ability to bring about improvements and changes they deem necessary, but there is no magic wand—it’s going to take a minute.
“It’s not going to be an overnight fix, I mean, it’s going to take time, and I hope people realize that,” Arivette said. “It’s been broke for a long time, and it’s going to take a little time to fix it. And I think we can, I think we can. I think people will be surprised.”
David Cooper will be our new HSCSO Captain. Cooper has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, primarily with the Arkansas State Police.
“I started with the Arkansas State Police February of ’95 and worked for them for 26 years, retired April 1st, 2021,” Cooper said. He was assigned to patrol Saline County for over 20 years and served as Sergeant there for 10 of those years. Cooper also served as a Lieutenant at Troop K in Hot Springs and spent his last three years with ASP as Captain of Troop L in northwest Arkansas, before retiring last year.
“I’m a Glen Rose native, I was born and raised down here,” said Cooper. “And I just felt like I still had some things to offer, and I know that Scott’s gonna need help, and I’m pretty good at law enforcement training and felt like I could give the deputies something to work with.”
Cooper knew his extensive training and experience could be of benefit to the Sheriff’s Office, and officials readily agreed. Cooper is looking forward to bringing all his hard-earned knowledge to his new role.
“It’s just an opportunity to get back, and give something back to the community,” Cooper said. “Like I said, I grew up in Glen Rose, and so my heart’s in the Hot Spring County area, and I thought I could have something to offer.”
These new additions to the HSCSO team bring with them a winning combination of experience, love for the community, and a fervent desire to make a positive impact. Finkbeiner and the other gentlemen will all begin working together at the start of the new year, when Finkbeiner said they’ll make some much-needed repairs to the detention center and do some introductory training with the full staff to get everybody on the same page and working well as a team.
Finkbeiner said they still need to add a few more new hires at the jail, and employment vacancies at the sheriff’s office are about 95 filled, but he expects most of those positions to be filled by the time he takes office. He is excited to begin his tenure in January, especially now that he’s found a veritable “Dream Team” to assist.
“We now have the people in place to charter a new path in HSC,” Finkbeiner stated to the public on social media.