HSC Sheriff-elect, Scott Finkbeiner, is very busy these last couple of weeks before he officially takes the sheriff’s seat in January.
Finkbeiner spent time in Little Rock this week attending law enforcement training for newly elected sheriffs through the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association, in preparation for his new position.
“We got a Sheriff’s School all week this week in Little Rock,” he said. “The leaders of all the state agencies are here, all kinds of different people.”
Finkbeiner and the other attendees have been learning vital information about their upcoming duties and how they will assist deputies with keeping the peace. Finkbeiner’s role will involve maintaining and overseeing operations at the jail, assigning deputies to issue warrants or perform search and seizure operations, resolving complaints from the public, and administrative duties.
Finkbeiner will also be involved with overseeing department funding, setting up introductory and refresher training for the deputies, overseeing disciplinary matters, and other duties. He will be the leading law enforcement authority in the county, bar none, so the weight will be heavy, but Finkbeiner seems more than ready to tackle the role.
Finkbeiner has also been meeting with county officials, his new brothers in blue, and much of the community to acquaint them with his plan for action and rally everyone for support.
Finkbeiner invited the members of the Hot Spring County Quorum Court to the detention center on Tuesday to tour the facility and talk about the things that need to be done to open it back up to overnight inmate housing.
“We are going to paint the inside of the jail and try to do some work on it,” Finkbeiner said.
The facility was recently closed to extended incarceration due to lack of staff, but officials are on the hunt for more qualified individuals willing to fill those vacant positions, and they hope to have the facility back at its normal function soon, once they do a little maintenance on the building and do some training exercises with the deputies.
Finkbeiner will take the oath of office Jan. 1, 2023, at the HSC Courthouse, along with all the other city and county officials who were elected in November. He vows to serve the citizens of Hot Spring County with a fair but heavy hand, with transparency and in the best interests of the law-abiding citizens. He may hold the unofficial title of “Nicest Sheriff Ever,” but don’t let that fool you—he will approach his new position with the goal of “cleaning up our county” and keeping families safe, and he has no sympathy for lawbreakers, so let this serve as fair warning—there’s a new sheriff in town.