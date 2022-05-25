The May 24 primary elections for Hot Spring County sheriff has been one of the most anticipated match-ups of the 2022 election season.
Incumbent Mike Cash has been serving as HSC Sheriff since 2017. His primary opponent, Scott Finkbeiner, made his intentions of running against Cash known in June of last year, and the buzz surrounding him on social media has steadily grown into a wave of overwhelming support at the polls.
Absentee and the early voting results had Cash at 813 votes and Finkbeiner at 1,343 votes. There were zero overvotes, or attempts at multiple votes in the same category, and 19 undervotes, or instances where no vote was cast for either candidate.
Unofficial results later revealed that Cash received 1,666 votes while Finkbeiner received 2,627 votes. Zero overvotes and 57 undervotes were cast, with a total of 4,350 votes cast for the Office of HSC Sheriff.
The unofficial voting results indicate Finkbeiner is the Republican candidate who will face off with former Sheriff Chad Ledbetter on the Nov. ballot.
A total of 5,136 ballots were cast in the primary election, with 4,350 of those being classified as Republican ballots. Ledbetter is running as an Independent candidate.
Finkbeiner spent Tuesday evening at a watch party held at the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce with an abundance of family and friends in attendance to show their support for his campaign and celebrate his victory.
“I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to the people of Hot Spring County,” Finkbeiner said. “Thank you very much.”
Finkbeiner said he was humbled after learning the results and will take some time to enjoy the win before getting back out on the campaign trail.
“We’re going to give the people a break from campaigning for little awhile, and give them a break from politics and probably start back campaigning again late summer,” Finkbeiner said.
He said he looks forward to serving the people of Hot Spring County and will approach his position and responsibility with the utmost seriousness and dedication if he is fortunate enough to win in November.
“I don’t want to let anybody down,” he said.