Unofficial results indicate that after a monthslong and at-times heated race for Hot Spring County Sheriff, candidate Scott Finkbeiner (R) will be the next person to take that title after defeating his opponent, Chad Ledbetter (I). Finkbeiner received a total of 6,553 votes, while Ledbetter raked in 3,186 votes. These numbers may change slightly after all the provisional votes are factored in, but the results are not expected to sway significantly.
Finkbeiner and Ledbetter both participated in last month’s debate and gave a good glimpse at the experience, values and expectations both men bring to the potential role.
“I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to the people of Hot Spring County. I do not want to let them down,” Finkbeiner said after the results were made public. “My biggest fear is letting them down.”
Finkbeiner is excited to get to work for the people and will immediately begin working with other individuals and agencies to coordinate efforts, in order to best serve the citizens. “We’ll work tirelessly to clean this county up,” he said.
“I truly am grateful, that’s the feeling I have right now,” he said. “In order to do this, were going to need the people of Hot Spring County to help. We’re going to have to all work together to get this accomplished. We can’t do it by ourself, we have to do it with everybody.”
Finkbeiner is the first Republican sheriff in Hot Spring County since the Reconstruction Era. He brings long years of leadership and managerial experience through his decades of service to various railroads, including 17 years with Union Pacific. He also spearheaded a social media crime watch group to bring residents together with the singular interest of making HSC more informed and ideally, safer.
Finkbeiner gained attention online after creating a “Hot Spring County Crime Watch” public Facebook group to increase public awareness and involvement in fighting local crime and assisting with local law enforcement efforts. The effectiveness and popularity of that group were followed by his decision to run for public office in the summer of last year.
